Currencies / BKNG
BKNG: Booking Holdings Inc
5445.73 USD 114.10 (2.05%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BKNG exchange rate has changed by -2.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5445.73 and at a high of 5576.58.
Follow Booking Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BKNG News
Daily Range
5445.73 5576.58
Year Range
4060.98 5839.41
- Previous Close
- 5559.83
- Open
- 5576.58
- Bid
- 5445.73
- Ask
- 5446.03
- Low
- 5445.73
- High
- 5576.58
- Volume
- 49
- Daily Change
- -2.05%
- Month Change
- -2.36%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.28%
- Year Change
- 29.00%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%