Currencies / BILZ
BILZ: PIMCO U.S. Treasury Index Fund PIMCO Ultra Short Government Act
101.05 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BILZ exchange rate has changed by 0.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 101.05 and at a high of 101.07.
Follow PIMCO U.S. Treasury Index Fund PIMCO Ultra Short Government Act dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
101.05 101.07
Year Range
100.78 101.26
- Previous Close
- 101.04
- Open
- 101.06
- Bid
- 101.05
- Ask
- 101.35
- Low
- 101.05
- High
- 101.07
- Volume
- 124
- Daily Change
- 0.01%
- Month Change
- 0.18%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.18%
- Year Change
- 0.19%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev