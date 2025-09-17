QuotesSections
Currencies / BILZ
BILZ: PIMCO U.S. Treasury Index Fund PIMCO Ultra Short Government Act

101.05 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BILZ exchange rate has changed by 0.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 101.05 and at a high of 101.07.

Follow PIMCO U.S. Treasury Index Fund PIMCO Ultra Short Government Act dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
101.05 101.07
Year Range
100.78 101.26
Previous Close
101.04
Open
101.06
Bid
101.05
Ask
101.35
Low
101.05
High
101.07
Volume
124
Daily Change
0.01%
Month Change
0.18%
6 Months Change
0.18%
Year Change
0.19%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev