- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BEEZ: Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF
BEEZ exchange rate has changed by 0.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.19 and at a high of 33.19.
Follow Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BEEZ stock price today?
Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF stock is priced at 33.19 today. It trades within 0.33%, yesterday's close was 33.08, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of BEEZ shows these updates.
Does Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF is currently valued at 33.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.59% and USD. View the chart live to track BEEZ movements.
How to buy BEEZ stock?
You can buy Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF shares at the current price of 33.19. Orders are usually placed near 33.19 or 33.49, while 5 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow BEEZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BEEZ stock?
Investing in Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 27.16 - 33.94 and current price 33.19. Many compare -0.39% and 10.52% before placing orders at 33.19 or 33.49. Explore the BEEZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF in the past year was 33.94. Within 27.16 - 33.94, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.08 helps spot resistance levels. Track Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (BEEZ) over the year was 27.16. Comparing it with the current 33.19 and 27.16 - 33.94 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BEEZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BEEZ stock split?
Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.08, and 1.59% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 33.08
- Open
- 33.19
- Bid
- 33.19
- Ask
- 33.49
- Low
- 33.19
- High
- 33.19
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- 0.33%
- Month Change
- -0.39%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.52%
- Year Change
- 1.59%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8