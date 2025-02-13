Currencies / BDCZ
BDCZ: ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index
17.6199 USD 0.1301 (0.73%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BDCZ exchange rate has changed by -0.73% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.5706 and at a high of 17.7150.
Follow ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
17.5706 17.7150
Year Range
16.3600 20.4000
- Previous Close
- 17.7500
- Open
- 17.7150
- Bid
- 17.6199
- Ask
- 17.6229
- Low
- 17.5706
- High
- 17.7150
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- -0.73%
- Month Change
- -3.08%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.97%
- Year Change
- -7.12%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%