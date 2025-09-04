Currencies / BBVA
BBVA: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A
19.21 USD 0.14 (0.73%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BBVA exchange rate has changed by 0.73% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.10 and at a high of 19.24.
Follow Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BBVA News
- Deutsche Bank resumes Banco de Sabadell stock coverage with Hold rating
- Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) Presents at Barclays 23rd Annual Global
- Sabadell’s board tells shareholders to reject BBVA’s hostile takeover bid
- European stocks just higher; inflation, growth data in spotlight
- Sabadell board rejects BBVA’s €15 bln takeover bid
- Ripple Strikes New BBVA Deal To Enter Spain — Here Are The Details
- RBC sees global banks extending outperformance alongside global growth
- Ripple To Offer Bitcoin, Ethereum Custody Services To Spain’s BBVA Bank
- Spain stocks higher at close of trade; IBEX 35 up 0.15%
- Sabadell CEO expects BBVA to improve its offer for the bank
- BBVA launches €14.8 bln takeover bid for Sabadell amid government curbs
- Spain's BBVA launches 14.8 billion euro takeover bid for Sabadell
- BBVA set to launch 14.9 billion euro hostile bid for Sabadell on Monday
- Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) Tender Offer to Banco Sabadell Shareholders
- JPM's German Digital Banking Push to Boost its Long-Term Digital Play?
- Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) Shareholder/Analyst Call - Slideshow (NYSE:BBVA)
- BBVA issues exemption document for Banco Sabadell tender offer
- BBVA’s takeover bid for Banco de Sabadell approved by Spanish regulator
- Spain stocks higher at close of trade; IBEX 35 up 0.88%
Daily Range
19.10 19.24
Year Range
9.23 19.38
- Previous Close
- 19.07
- Open
- 19.16
- Bid
- 19.21
- Ask
- 19.51
- Low
- 19.10
- High
- 19.24
- Volume
- 1.420 K
- Daily Change
- 0.73%
- Month Change
- 7.74%
- 6 Months Change
- 40.42%
- Year Change
- 82.09%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%