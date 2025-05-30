Currencies / BBLG
BBLG: Bone Biologics Corp
2.14 USD 0.08 (3.88%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BBLG exchange rate has changed by 3.88% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.10 and at a high of 2.18.
Follow Bone Biologics Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BBLG News
- Bone Biologics expects to complete enrollment in NB1 clinical trial
- Why Venus Concept Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 32%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK), Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX)
- Why Is Bone Biologics Stock Surging On Friday? - Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG)
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.25%
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (June 9 to June 13) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Bone Biologics announces 1-for-6 reverse stock split
- Bone Biologics shareholders approve key proposals
Daily Range
2.10 2.18
Year Range
0.60 6.75
- Previous Close
- 2.06
- Open
- 2.12
- Bid
- 2.14
- Ask
- 2.44
- Low
- 2.10
- High
- 2.18
- Volume
- 98
- Daily Change
- 3.88%
- Month Change
- 1.42%
- 6 Months Change
- 160.98%
- Year Change
- 0.00%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev