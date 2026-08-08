- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BBCQ: Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp II - Class A
BBCQ exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.17 and at a high of 10.19.
Follow Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp II - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BBCQ stock price today?
Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp II - Class A stock is priced at 10.17 today. It trades within 10.17 - 10.19, yesterday's close was 10.17, and trading volume reached 231. The live price chart of BBCQ shows these updates.
Does Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp II - Class A stock pay dividends?
Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp II - Class A is currently valued at 10.17. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.21% and USD. View the chart live to track BBCQ movements.
How to buy BBCQ stock?
You can buy Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp II - Class A shares at the current price of 10.17. Orders are usually placed near 10.17 or 10.47, while 231 and -0.20% show market activity. Follow BBCQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BBCQ stock?
Investing in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp II - Class A involves considering the yearly range 9.91 - 11.26 and current price 10.17. Many compare -0.20% and 2.52% before placing orders at 10.17 or 10.47. Explore the BBCQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp II - Class A stock highest prices?
The highest price of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp II - Class A in the past year was 11.26. Within 9.91 - 11.26, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.17 helps spot resistance levels. Track Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp II - Class A performance using the live chart.
What are Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp II - Class A stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp II - Class A (BBCQ) over the year was 9.91. Comparing it with the current 10.17 and 9.91 - 11.26 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BBCQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BBCQ stock split?
Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp II - Class A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.17, and 2.21% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.17
- Open
- 10.19
- Bid
- 10.17
- Ask
- 10.47
- Low
- 10.17
- High
- 10.19
- Volume
- 231
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -0.20%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.52%
- Year Change
- 2.21%