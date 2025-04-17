Currencies / BANL
BANL: CBL International Limited
0.74 USD 0.01 (1.37%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BANL exchange rate has changed by 1.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.73 and at a high of 0.75.
Follow CBL International Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BANL News
- CBL International Limited (BANL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: CBL International Q2 2025 reports narrowed net loss
- CBL International Limited 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:BANL) 2025-09-15
- CBL International authorizes $5 million share buyback
- CBL International Limited Announces Name Change of Singapore Subsidiary to Support Regional Growth Strategy
- CBL International Limited (NASDAQ: BANL) to Participate in Noble Capital Markets’ Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference on June 4-5, 2025
- CBL International Limited (BANL) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
0.73 0.75
Year Range
0.62 1.35
- Previous Close
- 0.73
- Open
- 0.73
- Bid
- 0.74
- Ask
- 1.04
- Low
- 0.73
- High
- 0.75
- Volume
- 40
- Daily Change
- 1.37%
- Month Change
- 17.46%
- 6 Months Change
- -24.49%
- Year Change
- 17.46%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev