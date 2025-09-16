Currencies / BANFP
BANFP: BancFirst Corporation - 7.2% Cumulative Trust Preferred Securit
26.3999 USD 0.1599 (0.61%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BANFP exchange rate has changed by 0.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.2350 and at a high of 26.3999.
Follow BancFirst Corporation - 7.2% Cumulative Trust Preferred Securit dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
26.2350 26.3999
Year Range
25.4300 28.1600
- Previous Close
- 26.2400
- Open
- 26.2350
- Bid
- 26.3999
- Ask
- 26.4029
- Low
- 26.2350
- High
- 26.3999
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.61%
- Month Change
- 1.23%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.52%
- Year Change
- 2.92%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%