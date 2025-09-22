QuotesSections
Currencies / AVNV
Back to US Stock Market

AVNV: American Century ETF Trust Avantis All International Markets Va

71.21 USD 0.23 (0.32%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AVNV exchange rate has changed by -0.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 71.18 and at a high of 71.25.

Follow American Century ETF Trust Avantis All International Markets Va dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
71.18 71.25
Year Range
52.18 71.97
Previous Close
71.44
Open
71.22
Bid
71.21
Ask
71.51
Low
71.18
High
71.25
Volume
5
Daily Change
-0.32%
Month Change
3.41%
6 Months Change
21.00%
Year Change
18.17%
22 September, Monday
13:45
USD
FOMC Member Williams Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev