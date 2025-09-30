QuotesSections
Currencies / AVLC
AVLC: American Century ETF Trust Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

76.50 USD 0.17 (0.22%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AVLC exchange rate has changed by 0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 75.99 and at a high of 76.51.

Follow American Century ETF Trust Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is AVLC stock price today?

American Century ETF Trust Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock is priced at 76.50 today. It trades within 0.22%, yesterday's close was 76.33, and trading volume reached 87. The live price chart of AVLC shows these updates.

Does American Century ETF Trust Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock pay dividends?

American Century ETF Trust Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF is currently valued at 76.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.85% and USD. View the chart live to track AVLC movements.

How to buy AVLC stock?

You can buy American Century ETF Trust Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF shares at the current price of 76.50. Orders are usually placed near 76.50 or 76.80, while 87 and 0.47% show market activity. Follow AVLC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into AVLC stock?

Investing in American Century ETF Trust Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 55.46 - 76.86 and current price 76.50. Many compare 4.10% and 19.62% before placing orders at 76.50 or 76.80. Explore the AVLC price chart live with daily changes.

What are Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the past year was 76.86. Within 55.46 - 76.86, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 76.33 helps spot resistance levels. Track American Century ETF Trust Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (AVLC) over the year was 55.46. Comparing it with the current 76.50 and 55.46 - 76.86 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AVLC moves on the chart live for more details.

When did AVLC stock split?

American Century ETF Trust Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 76.33, and 16.85% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
75.99 76.51
Year Range
55.46 76.86
Previous Close
76.33
Open
76.14
Bid
76.50
Ask
76.80
Low
75.99
High
76.51
Volume
87
Daily Change
0.22%
Month Change
4.10%
6 Months Change
19.62%
Year Change
16.85%
