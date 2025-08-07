Currencies / AVAH
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
AVAH: Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc
8.36 USD 0.03 (0.36%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AVAH exchange rate has changed by -0.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.26 and at a high of 8.47.
Follow Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AVAH News
- Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- Aveanna Healthcare stock hits 52-week high at $8.43
- Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- Moody’s upgrades Aveanna Healthcare to B3, outlook stable
- Aveanna Healthcare stock hits 52-week high at 8.03 USD
- Buying the Best Top-Ranked Stocks in September
- 5 Top Stocks Built To Withstand A Potential Housing Slump
- Should You Buy Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) After Golden Cross?
- Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- Aveanna Healthcare stock hits 52-week high at 7.62 USD
- Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- Earnings Estimates Rising for Aveanna (AVAH): Will It Gain?
- What Makes Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
- Aveanna (AVAH) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock
- Metro Bank stock rating upgraded by RBC Capital on attractive return outlook
- Barclays upgrades Aveanna Healthcare stock to Overweight on improved outlook
- Aveanna Healthcare stock rating upgraded by UBS on improved leverage outlook
- Are Medical Stocks Lagging Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) This Year?
- Aveanna Healthcare stock rating upgraded by Raymond James on improved outlook
- 5 Stocks in QQQ ETF That Drove Nasdaq's Record Closing High
- Aveanna Healthcare stock hits 52-week high at 6.29 USD
- Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.51%
- Dow Dips Over 300 Points; US Initial Claims Rise - Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs (NASDAQ:AVAH), Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT)
Daily Range
8.26 8.47
Year Range
3.67 8.54
- Previous Close
- 8.39
- Open
- 8.35
- Bid
- 8.36
- Ask
- 8.66
- Low
- 8.26
- High
- 8.47
- Volume
- 1.509 K
- Daily Change
- -0.36%
- Month Change
- 5.96%
- 6 Months Change
- 54.24%
- Year Change
- 63.60%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%