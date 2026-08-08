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AUAU: Global X Gold Miners ETF
AUAU exchange rate has changed by 7.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.63 and at a high of 38.74.
Follow Global X Gold Miners ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AUAU stock price today?
Global X Gold Miners ETF stock is priced at 38.70 today. It trades within 38.63 - 38.74, yesterday's close was 36.16, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of AUAU shows these updates.
Does Global X Gold Miners ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X Gold Miners ETF is currently valued at 38.70. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.20% and USD. View the chart live to track AUAU movements.
How to buy AUAU stock?
You can buy Global X Gold Miners ETF shares at the current price of 38.70. Orders are usually placed near 38.70 or 39.00, while 8 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow AUAU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AUAU stock?
Investing in Global X Gold Miners ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.32 - 49.81 and current price 38.70. Many compare 20.56% and -21.96% before placing orders at 38.70 or 39.00. Explore the AUAU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X Gold Miners ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X Gold Miners ETF in the past year was 49.81. Within 30.32 - 49.81, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.16 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Gold Miners ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X Gold Miners ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X Gold Miners ETF (AUAU) over the year was 30.32. Comparing it with the current 38.70 and 30.32 - 49.81 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AUAU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AUAU stock split?
Global X Gold Miners ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.16, and 9.20% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 36.16
- Open
- 38.70
- Bid
- 38.70
- Ask
- 39.00
- Low
- 38.63
- High
- 38.74
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- 7.02%
- Month Change
- 20.56%
- 6 Months Change
- -21.96%
- Year Change
- 9.20%