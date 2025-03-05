Currencies / ATNI
ATNI: ATN International Inc
15.40 USD 0.17 (1.09%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ATNI exchange rate has changed by -1.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.31 and at a high of 15.62.
Follow ATN International Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ATNI News
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in ATN International Stock?
- Alaska Communications completes critical network upgrade to Northstar cable
- Palo Alto Networks, Fabrinet And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday - ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI), Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR)
- ATN International Q2 2025 slides: maintains outlook despite segment challenges
- ATN International (ATNI) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- ATN Int earnings missed by $0.25, revenue topped estimates
- # ATN International raises quarterly dividend by 15% to $0.275 per share
- ATN International: Undervalued Despite Competitive Advantage (NASDAQ:ATNI)
- ATNI stock touches 52-week low at $13.76 amid market challenges
- Alaska Communications Welcomes Yasir Alvi as CFO
- ATNI stock touches 52-week low at $13.99 amid yearly slump
- ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
15.31 15.62
Year Range
13.76 33.72
- Previous Close
- 15.57
- Open
- 15.51
- Bid
- 15.40
- Ask
- 15.70
- Low
- 15.31
- High
- 15.62
- Volume
- 57
- Daily Change
- -1.09%
- Month Change
- -8.88%
- 6 Months Change
- -23.54%
- Year Change
- -51.60%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%