ARMK: Aramark
37.49 USD 0.34 (0.90%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ARMK exchange rate has changed by -0.90% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.47 and at a high of 38.10.
Follow Aramark dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
37.47 38.10
Year Range
29.92 44.49
- Previous Close
- 37.83
- Open
- 37.87
- Bid
- 37.49
- Ask
- 37.79
- Low
- 37.47
- High
- 38.10
- Volume
- 840
- Daily Change
- -0.90%
- Month Change
- -3.43%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.89%
- Year Change
- -2.75%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%