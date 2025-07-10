Valute / ARMK
ARMK: Aramark
37.66 USD 0.05 (0.13%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ARMK ha avuto una variazione del 0.13% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 37.30 e ad un massimo di 37.71.
Segui le dinamiche di Aramark. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
ARMK News
- Aramark (ARMK): A Bull Case Theory
- Tracking George Soros’s 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Aramark stock rating reiterated at Buy by Stifel on strong growth outlook
- Aramark Stock: Unsure How The Next Quarter Will Play Out (NYSE:ARMK)
- Aramark refinances $730 million in term loans with new April 2028 maturity
- Aramark completes repricing of $730 million term loan
- Artisan Select Equity Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Aramark stock price target maintained at $49 by Stifel on solid growth outlook
- Baird upgrades Aramark stock to Outperform on growth potential after reset
- UBS raises Aramark stock price target to $46 on expected growth
- Aramark (ARMK) Q3 EPS Jumps 29%
- Aramark (ARMK) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Aramark (ARMK) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates
- Aramark Q3 2025 slides: Revenue up 6%, AI integration boosts margins
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights APi, Aramark and Mitie
- 3 Business Services Stocks to Watch in a Prospering Industry
- Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Aramark (ARMK) Now
- Is Aramark (ARMK) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
- Compass Group (CMPGY) Stock: Bids Big On Vermaat
- Aramark Holdings stock hits 52-week high at $44.10
- Aramark declares quarterly dividend of 10.5 cents per share
- Aramark's Long-Term Contracts Make It A Reliable Hold (NYSE:ARMK)
- HealthEquity Stock Earns RS Rating Upgrade
- Aramark stock price target maintained at $44 by UBS on growth outlook
Intervallo Giornaliero
37.30 37.71
Intervallo Annuale
29.92 44.49
- Chiusura Precedente
- 37.61
- Apertura
- 37.47
- Bid
- 37.66
- Ask
- 37.96
- Minimo
- 37.30
- Massimo
- 37.71
- Volume
- 1.065 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.13%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.99%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 9.38%
- Variazione Annuale
- -2.31%