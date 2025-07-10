QuotazioniSezioni
ARMK
ARMK: Aramark

37.66 USD 0.05 (0.13%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ARMK ha avuto una variazione del 0.13% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 37.30 e ad un massimo di 37.71.

Segui le dinamiche di Aramark. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
37.30 37.71
Intervallo Annuale
29.92 44.49
Chiusura Precedente
37.61
Apertura
37.47
Bid
37.66
Ask
37.96
Minimo
37.30
Massimo
37.71
Volume
1.065 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.13%
Variazione Mensile
-2.99%
Variazione Semestrale
9.38%
Variazione Annuale
-2.31%
22 settembre, lunedì
13:45
USD
Discorso di Williams, Membro del FOMC
