货币 / ARMK
ARMK: Aramark
37.57 USD 0.26 (0.69%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ARMK汇率已更改-0.69%。当日，交易品种以低点37.47和高点38.10进行交易。
关注Aramark动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
ARMK新闻
日范围
37.47 38.10
年范围
29.92 44.49
- 前一天收盘价
- 37.83
- 开盘价
- 37.87
- 卖价
- 37.57
- 买价
- 37.87
- 最低价
- 37.47
- 最高价
- 38.10
- 交易量
- 2.443 K
- 日变化
- -0.69%
- 月变化
- -3.22%
- 6个月变化
- 9.12%
- 年变化
- -2.54%
