Currencies / ARLP
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ARLP: Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. - Common Units Representing Li
23.64 USD 0.37 (1.59%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ARLP exchange rate has changed by 1.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.26 and at a high of 23.75.
Follow Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. - Common Units Representing Li dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ARLP News
- Alliance Resource Partners LP stock hits 52-week low at 22.21 USD
- Top 3 Energy Stocks That May Explode In Q3 - PTL (NASDAQ:PTLE), Alliance Res Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)
- Top 3 Energy Stocks That Are Preparing To Pump This Quarter - Alliance Res Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP), Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)
- 2 Stocks to Buy… and 1 to Sell Immediately
- Alliance Resource Partners promotes Jesse Parrish to chief commercial officer
- There are few assets hated like coal — why this dirty fuel may have a future
- Alliance Resource Posts Q2 Earnings Miss
- Are Investors Undervaluing Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Right Now?
- Alliance Resource Partners stock maintains Buy rating at Benchmark despite Q2 miss
- Company News for Jul 29, 2025
- Alliance Resource Partners Cuts Dividend As It Braces For Coal’s Continued Decline (ARLP)
- Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Common Units (ARLP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Alliance Resource Q2 2025 misses estimates, stock drops
- AMD and ServiceNow Highlight Monday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Alliance Resource Partners misses Q2 estimates as coal prices decline
- Alliance Resource earnings missed by $0.15, revenue fell short of estimates
- Cadence Design, Waste Management, Nucor set to report earnings Monday
- Alliance Resource Partners: A Thriving Company In A Declining Industry (NASDAQ:ARLP)
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Alliance Resource Partners and SunCoke Energy
- 2 Coal Stocks Holding Strong Despite Ongoing Industry Struggles
- Constellation Energy: Mediocre Growth Fails To Fully Justify High Valuation (NASDAQ:CEG)
- Is Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
- Is Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Daily Range
23.26 23.75
Year Range
22.20 30.56
- Previous Close
- 23.27
- Open
- 23.38
- Bid
- 23.64
- Ask
- 23.94
- Low
- 23.26
- High
- 23.75
- Volume
- 248
- Daily Change
- 1.59%
- Month Change
- 3.19%
- 6 Months Change
- -13.12%
- Year Change
- -5.63%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%