ARGD: Argo Group International Holdings Ltd 6.5% Senior Notes Due 204

24.9900 USD 0.0099 (0.04%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ARGD exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.9800 and at a high of 24.9900.

Follow Argo Group International Holdings Ltd 6.5% Senior Notes Due 204 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
24.9800 24.9900
Year Range
19.1982 25.3601
Previous Close
24.9801
Open
24.9800
Bid
24.9900
Ask
24.9930
Low
24.9800
High
24.9900
Volume
27
Daily Change
0.04%
Month Change
0.08%
6 Months Change
18.72%
Year Change
10.38%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev