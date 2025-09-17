Currencies / ARGD
ARGD: Argo Group International Holdings Ltd 6.5% Senior Notes Due 204
24.9900 USD 0.0099 (0.04%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ARGD exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.9800 and at a high of 24.9900.
Follow Argo Group International Holdings Ltd 6.5% Senior Notes Due 204 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
24.9800 24.9900
Year Range
19.1982 25.3601
- Previous Close
- 24.9801
- Open
- 24.9800
- Bid
- 24.9900
- Ask
- 24.9930
- Low
- 24.9800
- High
- 24.9900
- Volume
- 27
- Daily Change
- 0.04%
- Month Change
- 0.08%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.72%
- Year Change
- 10.38%
