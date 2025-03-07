QuotesSections
AQNB: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp 6.20% Fixed-to-Floating Subord

25.3400 USD 0.0110 (0.04%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AQNB exchange rate has changed by -0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.3250 and at a high of 25.3500.

Follow Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp 6.20% Fixed-to-Floating Subord dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
25.3250 25.3500
Year Range
24.5901 26.2200
Previous Close
25.3510
Open
25.3500
Bid
25.3400
Ask
25.3430
Low
25.3250
High
25.3500
Volume
9
Daily Change
-0.04%
Month Change
-0.98%
6 Months Change
0.48%
Year Change
-2.50%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%