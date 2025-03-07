Currencies / AQNB
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
AQNB: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp 6.20% Fixed-to-Floating Subord
25.3400 USD 0.0110 (0.04%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AQNB exchange rate has changed by -0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.3250 and at a high of 25.3500.
Follow Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp 6.20% Fixed-to-Floating Subord dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
25.3250 25.3500
Year Range
24.5901 26.2200
- Previous Close
- 25.3510
- Open
- 25.3500
- Bid
- 25.3400
- Ask
- 25.3430
- Low
- 25.3250
- High
- 25.3500
- Volume
- 9
- Daily Change
- -0.04%
- Month Change
- -0.98%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.48%
- Year Change
- -2.50%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%