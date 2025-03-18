QuotesSections
Currencies / AOA
AOA: iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

87.62 USD 0.09 (0.10%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AOA exchange rate has changed by -0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 87.37 and at a high of 87.84.

Daily Range
87.37 87.84
Year Range
68.45 87.84
Previous Close
87.71
Open
87.66
Bid
87.62
Ask
87.92
Low
87.37
High
87.84
Volume
147
Daily Change
-0.10%
Month Change
3.35%
6 Months Change
14.84%
Year Change
11.04%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev