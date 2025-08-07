Currencies / AMKR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
AMKR: Amkor Technology Inc
26.65 USD 0.97 (3.78%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AMKR exchange rate has changed by 3.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.48 and at a high of 28.21.
Follow Amkor Technology Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AMKR News
- Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- AI Is the New Oil – and America Is Laying the Pipeline
- Broadcom’s $10 Billion Mic-Drop: A Turning Point in AI Investing
- Don’t Take Profits on This Big Winner Yet
- Why Amkor Technology (AMKR) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
- Broadcom's $10 Billion Mic-Drop: A Turning Point in AI Investing
- Amkor Technology plans $400 million senior notes offering
- Amkor Technology (AMKR) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
- Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Qualcomm (QCOM) Up 9.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- The New Industrial Policy Playbook: Intel First, Who’s Next?
- Nvidia Halts China H20 Chip As Pressure Mounts
- Nvidia Just Pulled the Plug on Its China AI Chip--Here's What Spooked Them
- What Is Going On With Nvidia Stock Friday? - NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)
- Why Are Chinese Tech And EV Stocks Soaring Friday? - Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA), Amkor Tech (NASDAQ:AMKR)
- Nvidia (NVDA) Asks Suppliers to Halt H20 AI Chip Production Amid China’s Crackdown - TipRanks.com
- Nvidia faces new report on China-geared H20 chip. What Jensen Huang is saying.
- Powell’s speech, Nvidia’s chips, Meta deal - what’s moving markets
- Nvidia Suspends China-Focused H20 Chip As Beijing Pushes For Domestic Alternatives, Analysts Warn Of Weaker Q3 Outlook: Report - NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), Amkor Tech (NASDAQ:AMKR)
- Nvidia CEO in Taipei to visit TSMC, says in talks with US over new China chip
- Investors Heavily Search Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR): Here is What You Need to Know
- Amkor Technology announces quarterly cash dividend of $0.08269
- President Trump Rocks Chip Stocks With Tariff Talk, Intel Comments
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Amkor Technology Stock?
Daily Range
26.48 28.21
Year Range
14.03 31.72
- Previous Close
- 25.68
- Open
- 27.85
- Bid
- 26.65
- Ask
- 26.95
- Low
- 26.48
- High
- 28.21
- Volume
- 4.005 K
- Daily Change
- 3.78%
- Month Change
- 13.69%
- 6 Months Change
- 48.14%
- Year Change
- -12.48%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%