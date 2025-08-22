Valute / AMKR
AMKR: Amkor Technology Inc
29.69 USD 1.38 (4.87%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AMKR ha avuto una variazione del 4.87% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 29.06 e ad un massimo di 29.99.
Segui le dinamiche di Amkor Technology Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
AMKR News
- Amkor completa offerta di obbligazioni da 500 milioni di dollari
- AI Is the New Oil – and America Is Laying the Pipeline
- Amkor Technology (AMKR) Moves 9.5% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- Amkor Technology (AMKR) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
- Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Broadcom’s $10 Billion Mic-Drop: A Turning Point in AI Investing
- Don’t Take Profits on This Big Winner Yet
- Why Amkor Technology (AMKR) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
- Amkor Technology plans $400 million senior notes offering
- Amkor Technology (AMKR) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
- Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Qualcomm (QCOM) Up 9.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- The New Industrial Policy Playbook: Intel First, Who’s Next?
- Nvidia Halts China H20 Chip As Pressure Mounts
- Nvidia Just Pulled the Plug on Its China AI Chip--Here's What Spooked Them
- What Is Going On With Nvidia Stock Friday? - NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)
- Why Are Chinese Tech And EV Stocks Soaring Friday? - Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA), Amkor Tech (NASDAQ:AMKR)
- Nvidia (NVDA) Asks Suppliers to Halt H20 AI Chip Production Amid China’s Crackdown - TipRanks.com
- Nvidia faces new report on China-geared H20 chip. What Jensen Huang is saying.
- Powell’s speech, Nvidia’s chips, Meta deal - what’s moving markets
- Nvidia Suspends China-Focused H20 Chip As Beijing Pushes For Domestic Alternatives, Analysts Warn Of Weaker Q3 Outlook: Report - NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), Amkor Tech (NASDAQ:AMKR)
Intervallo Giornaliero
29.06 29.99
Intervallo Annuale
14.03 31.72
- Chiusura Precedente
- 28.31
- Apertura
- 29.06
- Bid
- 29.69
- Ask
- 29.99
- Minimo
- 29.06
- Massimo
- 29.99
- Volume
- 4.114 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 4.87%
- Variazione Mensile
- 26.66%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 65.04%
- Variazione Annuale
- -2.50%