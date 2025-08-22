Il tasso di cambio AMKR ha avuto una variazione del 4.87% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 29.06 e ad un massimo di 29.99.

Segui le dinamiche di Amkor Technology Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.