ALAR: Alarum Technologies Ltd - American Depositary Shares
15.41 USD 0.13 (0.85%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ALAR exchange rate has changed by 0.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.00 and at a high of 15.48.
Follow Alarum Technologies Ltd - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ALAR News
- Canaccord Genuity raises Alarum Technologies stock price target on growth outlook
- Alarum Technologies Ltd. (ALAR) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Alarum Technologies Q2 2025 sees stock surge amid AI focus
- PharmaMar FY 2024 slides: Revenue up 11%, net profit soars amid clinical advances
- Canaccord raises Alarum Technologies target to $15, keeps Buy rating
- Alarum Technologies Announces First Quarter 2025 Results
- Alarum: Still A Mixed Prospect (NASDAQ:ALAR)
- ROSEN, TOP RANKED GLOBAL COUNSEL, Encourages Alarum Technologies Ltd. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - ALAR
- Alarum Technologies Ltd (ALAR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
15.00 15.48
Year Range
5.44 21.50
- Previous Close
- 15.28
- Open
- 15.19
- Bid
- 15.41
- Ask
- 15.71
- Low
- 15.00
- High
- 15.48
- Volume
- 91
- Daily Change
- 0.85%
- Month Change
- 8.52%
- 6 Months Change
- 149.76%
- Year Change
- 45.79%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%