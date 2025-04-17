Currencies / AIRI
AIRI: Air Industries Group
3.21 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AIRI exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.16 and at a high of 3.22.
Follow Air Industries Group dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AIRI News
- Air Industries secures $6.9 million in aerospace defense contracts
- Air Industries (AIRI) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Air Industries (AIRI) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
- Investors Heavily Search Air Industries Group (AIRI): Here is What You Need to Know
- Air Industries (AIRI) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
- Air Industries stock soars after securing $5.4M B-52 contract
- Air Industries secures $5.4 million B-52 landing gear contract
- Air Industries Group increases authorized shares and amends quorum requirement
- Air Industries Group Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
- Air Industries Group (AIRI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
3.16 3.22
Year Range
2.80 6.41
- Previous Close
- 3.21
- Open
- 3.19
- Bid
- 3.21
- Ask
- 3.51
- Low
- 3.16
- High
- 3.22
- Volume
- 37
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 2.56%
- 6 Months Change
- -7.49%
- Year Change
- -41.95%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev