- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
AHL-PF: ASPEN INSURANCE HOLDINGS LTD
AHL-PF exchange rate has changed by -0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.10 and at a high of 25.23.
Follow ASPEN INSURANCE HOLDINGS LTD dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AHL-PF stock price today?
ASPEN INSURANCE HOLDINGS LTD stock is priced at 25.19 today. It trades within -0.12%, yesterday's close was 25.22, and trading volume reached 29. The live price chart of AHL-PF shows these updates.
Does ASPEN INSURANCE HOLDINGS LTD stock pay dividends?
ASPEN INSURANCE HOLDINGS LTD is currently valued at 25.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.88% and USD. View the chart live to track AHL-PF movements.
How to buy AHL-PF stock?
You can buy ASPEN INSURANCE HOLDINGS LTD shares at the current price of 25.19. Orders are usually placed near 25.19 or 25.49, while 29 and -0.12% show market activity. Follow AHL-PF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AHL-PF stock?
Investing in ASPEN INSURANCE HOLDINGS LTD involves considering the yearly range 23.70 - 25.53 and current price 25.19. Many compare -0.83% and 0.88% before placing orders at 25.19 or 25.49. Explore the AHL-PF price chart live with daily changes.
What are ASPEN INSURANCE HOLDINGS LTD stock highest prices?
The highest price of ASPEN INSURANCE HOLDINGS LTD in the past year was 25.53. Within 23.70 - 25.53, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.22 helps spot resistance levels. Track ASPEN INSURANCE HOLDINGS LTD performance using the live chart.
What are ASPEN INSURANCE HOLDINGS LTD stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ASPEN INSURANCE HOLDINGS LTD (AHL-PF) over the year was 23.70. Comparing it with the current 25.19 and 23.70 - 25.53 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AHL-PF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AHL-PF stock split?
ASPEN INSURANCE HOLDINGS LTD has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.22, and 0.88% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.22
- Open
- 25.22
- Bid
- 25.19
- Ask
- 25.49
- Low
- 25.10
- High
- 25.23
- Volume
- 29
- Daily Change
- -0.12%
- Month Change
- -0.83%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.88%
- Year Change
- 0.88%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.0%
- Fcst
- 2.0%
- Prev
- -0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev