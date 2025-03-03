Currencies / AGQ
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
AGQ: ProShares Ultra Silver
64.11 USD 0.75 (1.16%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AGQ exchange rate has changed by -1.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 63.30 and at a high of 65.73.
Follow ProShares Ultra Silver dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AGQ News
- Silver Shines Brighter Than Gold: ETFs in Focus
- SPXU: Drifting In The Right Direction For Now
- Erosion Goes On For SPUU (NYSEARCA:SPUU)
- Silver Demand Surging, Supply Stalling: The Case For A Continued Bull Market
- UDOW: Risks And Monthly Leveraged ETFs Report (NYSEARCA:UDOW)
- SLV ETF: Protect Your Downside Like I Am, With A Collar (NYSEARCA:SLV)
- SDS: A Good Hedging Tool With A Caveat
- Move Over Gold, It's Silver's Time To Shine: AGQ And PSLV In Spotlight (NYSEARCA:AGQ)
- AGQ: Time To Punish Silver's Mr. Slammy (NYSEARCA:AGQ)
- UGL: A Steady Decay History, And Leveraged ETF Dashboard
Daily Range
63.30 65.73
Year Range
32.78 65.73
- Previous Close
- 64.86
- Open
- 65.69
- Bid
- 64.11
- Ask
- 64.41
- Low
- 63.30
- High
- 65.73
- Volume
- 2.511 K
- Daily Change
- -1.16%
- Month Change
- 8.35%
- 6 Months Change
- 39.40%
- Year Change
- 54.37%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%