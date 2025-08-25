QuotesSections
AETH: Bitwise Funds Trust Bitwise Ethereum Strategy ETF

52.01 USD 0.03 (0.06%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AETH exchange rate has changed by -0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.92 and at a high of 52.01.

Follow Bitwise Funds Trust Bitwise Ethereum Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
49.92 52.01
Year Range
26.79 59.22
Previous Close
52.04
Open
51.40
Bid
52.01
Ask
52.31
Low
49.92
High
52.01
Volume
18
Daily Change
-0.06%
Month Change
-1.55%
6 Months Change
90.16%
Year Change
55.07%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev