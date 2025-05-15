Currencies / ADSE
ADSE: ADS-TEC ENERGY PLC
8.39 USD 0.69 (7.60%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ADSE exchange rate has changed by -7.60% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.89 and at a high of 9.27.
Follow ADS-TEC ENERGY PLC dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ADSE News
- ADS-TEC Energy Announces Membership in Alabama Mobility and Power Consortium
- ADS-TEC Energy Expands Into Austria - First Major Orders Already Secured
- Alabama dealerships introduce ultra-fast EV charging
- D. Boral Capital Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent to ADS-TEC Energy (Nasdaq: ADSE) in connection with its up to $50.0 Million Registered Direct Offering
Daily Range
7.89 9.27
Year Range
7.89 16.35
- Previous Close
- 9.08
- Open
- 9.27
- Bid
- 8.39
- Ask
- 8.69
- Low
- 7.89
- High
- 9.27
- Volume
- 325
- Daily Change
- -7.60%
- Month Change
- -33.94%
- 6 Months Change
- -43.54%
- Year Change
- -37.01%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%