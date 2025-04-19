Currencies / ACVF
ACVF: American Conservative Values ETF
48.90 USD 0.08 (0.16%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ACVF exchange rate has changed by -0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.83 and at a high of 49.13.
Follow American Conservative Values ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ACVF News
Daily Range
48.83 49.13
Year Range
37.57 49.25
- Previous Close
- 48.98
- Open
- 49.13
- Bid
- 48.90
- Ask
- 49.20
- Low
- 48.83
- High
- 49.13
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- -0.16%
- Month Change
- 2.09%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.30%
- Year Change
- 12.78%
