AAPX: ETF Opportunities Trust T-Rex 2X Long Apple Daily Target ETF

24.70 USD 0.32 (1.31%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AAPX exchange rate has changed by 1.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.39 and at a high of 25.28.

Follow ETF Opportunities Trust T-Rex 2X Long Apple Daily Target ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
24.39 25.28
Year Range
13.71 40.44
Previous Close
24.38
Open
24.45
Bid
24.70
Ask
25.00
Low
24.39
High
25.28
Volume
296
Daily Change
1.31%
Month Change
6.97%
6 Months Change
3.96%
Year Change
-24.79%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev