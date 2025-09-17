QuotesSections
Currencies / AAPD
AAPD: Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares

15.11 USD 0.09 (0.59%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AAPD exchange rate has changed by -0.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.93 and at a high of 15.23.

Follow Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
14.93 15.23
Year Range
14.70 21.96
Previous Close
15.20
Open
15.16
Bid
15.11
Ask
15.41
Low
14.93
High
15.23
Volume
1.627 K
Daily Change
-0.59%
Month Change
-3.88%
6 Months Change
-12.25%
Year Change
-9.47%
