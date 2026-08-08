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USDKRW: US Dollar vs South korean won

1407.45 KRW 15.44 (1.09%)
Sector: Currency Base: US Dollar Profit currency: South korean won

USDKRW exchange rate has changed by -1.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1406.24 and at a high of 1424.75.

Follow US Dollar vs South korean won dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Frequently Asked Questions

How is US Dollar vs South korean won exchange rate calculated?

USDKRW exchange rate is based on 1407.45 and 1407.75, reflecting demand in KRW. Fluctuations are shown in -1.10% and 1384.28 - 1561.27. See the live chart for US Dollar vs South korean won.

How can I trade USDKRW?

Trading USDKRW is done at 1407.45 or 1407.75. Watch 1407.45, 1406.24 - 1424.75, and 83260 to evaluate market conditions. The live price chart of USDKRW shows these updates.

What kind of pair is US Dollar vs South korean won?

USDKRW is a currency pair quoted in KRW. Its price is 1407.45, with volatility reflected in -1.10% and 1.10%. View the chart live to track US Dollar vs South korean won movements.

What is USDKRW volatility?

USDKRW volatility is visible in 1406.24 - 1424.75 and 1384.28 - 1561.27. Analysts also track -1.10% and -3.01% versus 1407.45. Check the USDKRW price on the live chart.

Daily Range
1406.24 1424.75
Year Range
1384.28 1561.27
Previous Close
1422.89
Open
1423.05
Bid
1407.45
Ask
1407.75
Low
1406.24
High
1424.75
Volume
83.260 K
Daily Change
-1.09%
Month Change
-2.03%
6 Months Change
-3.01%
Year Change
1.10%
08 August, Saturday
16:45
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