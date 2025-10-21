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PLNJPY: Zloty vs Japanese Yen

42.3410 JPY 0.0470 (0.11%)
Sector: Currency Base: Zloty Profit currency: Japanese Yen

PLNJPY exchange rate has changed by -0.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.1840 and at a high of 42.4830.

Follow Zloty vs Japanese Yen dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PLNJPY News

Frequently Asked Questions

How is Zloty vs Japanese Yen exchange rate calculated?

PLNJPY exchange rate is based on 42.3410 and 42.3440, reflecting demand in JPY. Fluctuations are shown in -0.07% and 33.3080 - 44.3600. See the live chart for Zloty vs Japanese Yen.

How can I trade PLNJPY?

Trading PLNJPY is done at 42.3410 or 42.3440. Watch 42.3410, 42.1840 - 42.4830, and 22798 to evaluate market conditions. The live price chart of PLNJPY shows these updates.

What kind of pair is Zloty vs Japanese Yen?

PLNJPY is a currency pair quoted in JPY. Its price is 42.3410, with volatility reflected in -0.07% and 20.38%. View the chart live to track Zloty vs Japanese Yen movements.

What is PLNJPY volatility?

PLNJPY volatility is visible in 42.1840 - 42.4830 and 33.3080 - 44.3600. Analysts also track -0.07% and -1.19% versus 42.3410. Check the PLNJPY price on the live chart.

Daily Range
42.1840 42.4830
Year Range
33.3080 44.3600
Previous Close
42.3880
Open
42.3710
Bid
42.3410
Ask
42.3440
Low
42.1840
High
42.4830
Volume
22.798 K
Daily Change
-0.11%
Month Change
0.72%
6 Months Change
-1.19%
Year Change
20.38%
08 August, Saturday