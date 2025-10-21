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PLNJPY: Zloty vs Japanese Yen
PLNJPY exchange rate has changed by -0.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.1840 and at a high of 42.4830.
Follow Zloty vs Japanese Yen dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PLNJPY News
- USD/JPY Forecast 05/08: Continues to Stabilize (Chart)
- Yen intervention outlook: USD/JPY, dollar index and EUR/USD
- USD/JPY intervention changes little as yen headwinds re
- Traders in the world’s most important financial market are bracing for a wild stretch ahead
- US Dollar (DXY), USD/JPY Forecast: Key Levels to Watch
- Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Plunge Loses Steam, but R
- Joint U.S.-Japanese intervention boosts the yen — but will it be enough?
- FX Futures Positioning: Yen, Euro Bears Caught Short |
- Weekly Forex Forecast — 3rd to 7th of August 2026 (Charts)
- US NFP, SpaceX earnings dominate week ahead | Week of 3 Aug
- Scott Bessent's Notepad Was Accidentally Photographed At Camp David— and It Shows a Plan to Buy Up To $10
- USD/JPY weekly outlook: Japan's intervention gamble now
- The Big Mac Index turns 40. Here’s why it’s still relevant.
- USD/JPY Analysis 31/07: Dollar Buyers Return (Video)
- USD/JPY, DXY Forecast: Bullish Bias Holds Despite Pullb
- Why fresh volatility means a ‘valuation opportunity’ is opening up in U.S. stocks
- Forex Seasonality – August 2026: GBP/USD’s Most Bearish
- USD/JPY Monthly Forecast: August 2026
- USD/JPY outlook: BOJ holds steady as intervention risk
- USD/JPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Focus Shifts from Fed to BOJ
- Japanese Yen Surges as MOF Steals the BOJ's Thunder Aft
- USD/JPY Forex Forecast 30/07: Interest Rate Differential Kee
- Some central banks have been selling their gold. That doesn’t mean you should too.
- Opinion: This one buyer is driving gold’s surge — and could easily trigger its fall
Frequently Asked Questions
How is Zloty vs Japanese Yen exchange rate calculated?
PLNJPY exchange rate is based on 42.3410 and 42.3440, reflecting demand in JPY. Fluctuations are shown in -0.07% and 33.3080 - 44.3600. See the live chart for Zloty vs Japanese Yen.
How can I trade PLNJPY?
Trading PLNJPY is done at 42.3410 or 42.3440. Watch 42.3410, 42.1840 - 42.4830, and 22798 to evaluate market conditions. The live price chart of PLNJPY shows these updates.
What kind of pair is Zloty vs Japanese Yen?
PLNJPY is a currency pair quoted in JPY. Its price is 42.3410, with volatility reflected in -0.07% and 20.38%. View the chart live to track Zloty vs Japanese Yen movements.
What is PLNJPY volatility?
PLNJPY volatility is visible in 42.1840 - 42.4830 and 33.3080 - 44.3600. Analysts also track -0.07% and -1.19% versus 42.3410. Check the PLNJPY price on the live chart.
- Previous Close
- 42.3880
- Open
- 42.3710
- Bid
- 42.3410
- Ask
- 42.3440
- Low
- 42.1840
- High
- 42.4830
- Volume
- 22.798 K
- Daily Change
- -0.11%
- Month Change
- 0.72%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.19%
- Year Change
- 20.38%