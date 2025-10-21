货币 / PLNJPY
PLNJPY: Zloty vs Japanese Yen
42.6850 JPY 0.0150 (0.04%)
版块: 货币 基础: Zloty 盈利货币: Japanese Yen
今日PLNJPY汇率已更改-0.04%。当日，交易品种以低点42.6530和高点42.7350进行交易。
关注Zloty vs Japanese Yen动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PLNJPY新闻
- USD/JPY Forecast 11/08: Buyers Target 160 (Video)
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- USD/JPY forecast: Currency Pair of the Week | August 10
- USD/JPY forecast: Currency Pair of the Week | August 10
- Japanese Yen Outlook: US CPI, Intervention Risks Put US
- USD/JPY Forecast 10/08: 200-Day EMA Floor Holds (Video)
- FX Futures Positioning: US Dollar Longs Plunged, Yen Sh
- USD/JPY Weekly Outlook: Yen shorts cleansed as US infla
- Crude Oil, USD/JPY Outlook: Dollar and Oil Rebound as H
- USD/JPY Forex Signal 07/08: Reclaims 158 Level (Video)
- The dollar’s global dominance is starting to slip. This was the tell.
- USD/JPY Forecast 06/08: Eyes 158 Breakout (Video)
- 33 stocks to bet on foreign markets continuing to beat the S&P 500
- USD/JPY Forecast 05/08: Continues to Stabilize (Chart)
- Yen intervention outlook: USD/JPY, dollar index and EUR/USD
- USD/JPY intervention changes little as yen headwinds re
- Traders in the world’s most important financial market are bracing for a wild stretch ahead
- US Dollar (DXY), USD/JPY Forecast: Key Levels to Watch
- Some central banks have been selling their gold. That doesn’t mean you should too.
- Opinion: This one buyer is driving gold’s surge — and could easily trigger its fall
常见问题解答
Zloty vs Japanese Yen汇率是如何计算的？
PLNJPY汇率基于42.6850和42.6880，反映了JPY的需求。波动显示在0.00%和33.3080 - 44.3600中。请查看Zloty vs Japanese Yen的实时图表。
我如何交易PLNJPY？
交易PLNJPY以42.6850或42.6880完成。观察42.6850、42.6530 - 42.7350和4263以评估市场状况。PLNJPY的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Zloty vs Japanese Yen是什么类型的组合？
PLNJPY是以JPY报价的货币对。其价格为42.6850，波动性反映在0.00%和21.36%中。实时查看图表以跟踪Zloty vs Japanese Yen走势。
什么是PLNJPY波动性？
PLNJPY波动性在42.6530 - 42.7350和33.3080 - 44.3600中可见。分析师还跟踪了0.00%和-0.39%与42.6850的对比。查看实时图表上的PLNJPY价格。
日范围
42.6530 42.7350
年范围
33.3080 44.3600
- 前一天收盘价
- 42.7000
- 开盘价
- 42.6850
- 卖价
- 42.6850
- 买价
- 42.6880
- 最低价
- 42.6530
- 最高价
- 42.7350
- 交易量
- 4.263 K
- 日变化
- -0.04%
- 月变化
- 1.53%
- 6个月变化
- -0.39%
- 年变化
- 21.36%
13 八月, 星期四