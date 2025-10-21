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PLNJPY: Zloty vs Japanese Yen

42.6850 JPY 0.0150 (0.04%)
版块: 货币 基础: Zloty 盈利货币: Japanese Yen

今日PLNJPY汇率已更改-0.04%。当日，交易品种以低点42.6530和高点42.7350进行交易。

关注Zloty vs Japanese Yen动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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PLNJPY新闻

常见问题解答

Zloty vs Japanese Yen汇率是如何计算的？

PLNJPY汇率基于42.6850和42.6880，反映了JPY的需求。波动显示在0.00%和33.3080 - 44.3600中。请查看Zloty vs Japanese Yen的实时图表。

我如何交易PLNJPY？

交易PLNJPY以42.6850或42.6880完成。观察42.6850、42.6530 - 42.7350和4263以评估市场状况。PLNJPY的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Zloty vs Japanese Yen是什么类型的组合？

PLNJPY是以JPY报价的货币对。其价格为42.6850，波动性反映在0.00%和21.36%中。实时查看图表以跟踪Zloty vs Japanese Yen走势。

什么是PLNJPY波动性？

PLNJPY波动性在42.6530 - 42.7350和33.3080 - 44.3600中可见。分析师还跟踪了0.00%和-0.39%与42.6850的对比。查看实时图表上的PLNJPY价格。

日范围
42.6530 42.7350
年范围
33.3080 44.3600
前一天收盘价
42.7000
开盘价
42.6850
卖价
42.6850
买价
42.6880
最低价
42.6530
最高价
42.7350
交易量
4.263 K
日变化
-0.04%
月变化
1.53%
6个月变化
-0.39%
年变化
21.36%
13 八月, 星期四