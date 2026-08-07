KS H4 Synthetic Candle Pro

KS H4 Synthetic Candle Pro is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that constructs broker-independent synthetic 4-hour candles from pairs of fully closed H2 (2-hour) bars.

Core Idea

Instead of relying on the broker’s native H4 timeframe (which can shift depending on the server’s hour offset), the indicator:

  • Runs on an H2 chart.
  • Completely ignores the currently forming H2 bar (shift 0).
  • Takes the two most recently closed H2 bars and merges them into one synthetic 4H candle:
    • Open = Open of the older H2 bar
    • Close = Close of the newer H2 bar
    • High = Maximum of the two highs
    • Low = Minimum of the two lows
  • Repeats the process for older pairs to draw multiple synthetic candles.
  • Updates only when a new H2 bar closes, so the synthetic candle is never “live” or partially formed.

Because pairing is done purely by bar count (not by server clock), the resulting candle shape is identical regardless of the broker’s H4 alignment.

Visual Rendering

The synthetic candles are drawn with chart objects:

  • Filled rectangles for the body
  • Trend lines for the upper and lower wicks
  • Optional background mask that paints over the native H2 candles so only the synthetic ones are visible
  • Optional dashed marker lines for Open / Close / High / Low
  • Optional debug labels showing exact body start/mid/end times

Key Input Parameters

Parameter Purpose
Bull / Bear / Wick colors Appearance of the synthetic candles
Max Candles How many synthetic 4H candles to display
Body Width % Controls the gap between candles (lower = more spacing)
Show Wicks Toggle wicks on/off
Show Open/Close or High/Low lines Optional horizontal dashed markers
Mark Only Last Candle Restrict marker lines to the newest synthetic candle only
Hide Native Candles Mask the underlying H2 candles
Debug Labels Show timing labels for verification
Shift Bars Horizontally offset all synthetic candles

Usage

Attach the indicator to any symbol on the H2 timeframe. The synthetic 4H candles will appear on the same chart and remain consistent across brokers with different server times.


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