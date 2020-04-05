KPG Dragon DCA
- Experts
-
Le Uyen Phuong NguyenHello everyone! I am the founder of Billion KPG Club.
- Version: 7.43
- Activations: 5
KPG Dragon DCA – Automated Trading Solution for MT5 by BillionKPG Club
Important Note on Spread (Refer to the Screenshot in Settings):
The Max Spread parameter should be set according to the average spread of your broker. As a rule of thumb, you can set it to 2-3 times the normal spread of the instrument on your trading timeframe.
General Description:
The EA offers over 60 configurable parameters organized into groups:
- Basic Parameters — Magic number, trading hours, spread limits
- Signal Configuration — RSI timeframe, Stochastic settings
- Position Sizing — Initial lot, scaling factors, maximum lot limits
- Distance Settings — Fixed and dynamic order placement
- Protective Features — Hedge lock, gap detection, news filtering
- Exit Management — Trailing stops, pattern-based exits
- Display Settings — Panel position and colors
- Safety Settings — Balance-based limits, margin checks
Important Notes
- This Expert Advisor is a trading tool, not a profit guarantee.
- Past performance in backtests does not guarantee future results.
- Test thoroughly in a demo environment before live deployment.
- Proper parameter optimization is required for different symbols and market conditions.
- The EA includes scaling capabilities that can be adjusted or disabled.
Requirements
- MetaTrader 5 build 4000 or higher
- Recommended: Hedging account type for full functionality
- Sufficient historical data for indicator calculations
Support:
Support and Updates: The EA receives regular updates and support from the BillionKPG Club development team.
Recommended Usage:
- Recommended account type: Hedging
- Recommended symbols: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Always test on a demo account before live trading
BillionKPG Club – Providing tools and support for traders worldwide.