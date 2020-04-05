KPG Dragon DCA – Automated Trading Solution for MT5 by BillionKPG Club Important Note on Spread (Refer to the Screenshot in Settings):

The Max Spread parameter should be set according to the average spread of your broker. As a rule of thumb, you can set it to 2-3 times the normal spread of the instrument on your trading timeframe.





General Description:

The EA offers over 60 configurable parameters organized into groups:

- Basic Parameters — Magic number, trading hours, spread limits

- Signal Configuration — RSI timeframe, Stochastic settings

- Position Sizing — Initial lot, scaling factors, maximum lot limits

- Distance Settings — Fixed and dynamic order placement

- Protective Features — Hedge lock, gap detection, news filtering

- Exit Management — Trailing stops, pattern-based exits

- Display Settings — Panel position and colors

- Safety Settings — Balance-based limits, margin checks





Important Notes

- This Expert Advisor is a trading tool, not a profit guarantee.

- Past performance in backtests does not guarantee future results.

- Test thoroughly in a demo environment before live deployment.

- Proper parameter optimization is required for different symbols and market conditions.

- The EA includes scaling capabilities that can be adjusted or disabled.





Requirements

- MetaTrader 5 build 4000 or higher

- Recommended: Hedging account type for full functionality

- Sufficient historical data for indicator calculations





Support:

Support and Updates: The EA receives regular updates and support from the BillionKPG Club development team.





Recommended Usage:

- Recommended account type: Hedging

- Recommended symbols: XAUUSD (Gold)

- Always test on a demo account before live trading





BillionKPG Club – Providing tools and support for traders worldwide.