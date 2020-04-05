KPG Dragon DCA

KPG Dragon DCA – Automated Trading Solution for MT5 by BillionKPG Club

Important Note on Spread (Refer to the Screenshot in Settings):

The Max Spread parameter should be set according to the average spread of your broker. As a rule of thumb, you can set it to 2-3 times the normal spread of the instrument on your trading timeframe.

General Description:
The EA offers over 60 configurable parameters organized into groups:
- Basic Parameters — Magic number, trading hours, spread limits
- Signal Configuration — RSI timeframe, Stochastic settings
- Position Sizing — Initial lot, scaling factors, maximum lot limits
- Distance Settings — Fixed and dynamic order placement
- Protective Features — Hedge lock, gap detection, news filtering
- Exit Management — Trailing stops, pattern-based exits
- Display Settings — Panel position and colors
- Safety Settings — Balance-based limits, margin checks

Important Notes
- This Expert Advisor is a trading tool, not a profit guarantee.
- Past performance in backtests does not guarantee future results.
- Test thoroughly in a demo environment before live deployment.
- Proper parameter optimization is required for different symbols and market conditions.
- The EA includes scaling capabilities that can be adjusted or disabled.

Requirements
- MetaTrader 5 build 4000 or higher
- Recommended: Hedging account type for full functionality
- Sufficient historical data for indicator calculations

Support:
Support and Updates: The EA receives regular updates and support from the BillionKPG Club development team.

Recommended Usage:
- Recommended account type: Hedging
- Recommended symbols: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Always test on a demo account before live trading

BillionKPG Club – Providing tools and support for traders worldwide.
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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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