KS Candle Box Bull Bear Pro
- Indicators
-
Kulvinder SinghKULVINDER SINGH
MQL5 Developer | Python Developer | Forex Trader | Software Product Creator
📞 +91-9996327555 | ✉ Kulvinder99@gmail.com
🌐 smarttradingpip.com | advocateprosuit.in | cctvpeoplecounting.com
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 10
KS Candle Box Bull Bear Pro is a custom MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) chart-window indicator that combines higher-timeframe period boxes with previous-candle high/low lines.
Main Features
- Period Boxes (core feature)
- Draws semi-transparent rectangular boxes for the selected higher timeframe (InpPeriod, default H4; also supports D1, W1, MN1).
- Boxes cover the high-to-low range of each period.
- Color is determined by candle direction:
- Bullish (close ≥ open) → light green fill (C'240, 255, 240')
- Bearish → light pink/red fill (C'255,228,225')
- Configurable lookback (default 10 periods), transparency, and optional borders.
- The current (forming) box extends to the live price/time.
- Previous 2 Candle High/Low Lines
- Draws horizontal lines for the High and Low of the previous 1 and previous 2 candles of the selected period.
- Colors: DodgerBlue for Prev-1, Orange for Prev-2 (customizable).
- Optional ray extension to the right and price labels.
- Useful as dynamic support/resistance levels.
- Info Panel (text overlay)
- Optional label showing the current period’s OHLC, change (absolute + %), range, and Bullish/Bearish status.