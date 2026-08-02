KS Trading View Style PC Sync Time
- Indicators
-
Kulvinder SinghKULVINDER SINGH
MQL5 Developer | Python Developer | Forex Trader | Software Product Creator
📞 +91-9996327555 | ✉ Kulvinder99@gmail.com
🌐 smarttradingpip.com | advocateprosuit.in | cctvpeoplecounting.com
- Version: 1.9
- Updated: 2 August 2026
KS Trading View Style PC Sync Time is a MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) chart indicator that displays a local-time tag at the bottom of the chart. The tag follows the crosshair/mouse position, similar to TradingView-style time labels.
Main features
- Bottom-axis local time tag Shows the local PC time corresponding to the bar under the mouse/crosshair. Format example: Thu 30 Jul '26 06:30 PM (12-hour) or 24-hour equivalent. The tag sits on the time scale (configurable bottom margin) and stays centered under the cursor while remaining fully visible on screen.
- Time calculation Converts the chart’s server time to local PC time using the difference between TimeLocal() and TimeCurrent(). Snaps the time to the current chart timeframe boundary (so it works even in empty/future chart areas).
- Show/hide toggle button A small clock-icon button (Wingdings glyph) that can be placed in any of the four corners of the chart. Clicking it toggles the time tag on/off. Color changes to indicate state (green = visible, gray = hidden).
- Fully customizable appearance & placement
- Tag background color, text color, font, font size, height, and bottom margin.
- 12-hour or 24-hour time format.
- Button corner, X/Y offsets.
- Whether the tag starts visible when the indicator is attached.