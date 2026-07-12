MQL5 Experts
Specification
Our advanced automated trading robot is designed to analyze the financial markets and execute trades without requiring constant manual intervention. Using intelligent algorithms, it monitors market trends, price movements, and technical indicators in real time to identify potential trading opportunities.
The robot automatically opens, manages, and closes trades based on its predefined strategy, helping to remove emotional decision-making and maintain consistent execution. It operates 24/7 whenever the market is open, allowing users to take advantage of opportunities even when they are away from their devices.
Key features include:
Fully automated trade execution
Real-time market analysis
Customizable risk management settings
Fast and accurate order placement
Support for multiple trading strategies
Detailed trade history and performance reporting
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Project information
Budget
30 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 5 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0