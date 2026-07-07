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Hey guys I need experienced mql5 developer who is able to create EA based to CHOCH (Change Of Character) Advanced Market Structure in H1 and H4 only 30+ USD //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| DX_Structure_H1.mq5 | //| Copyright 2026, Seu Nome | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2026" #property link " https://www.mql5.com " #property version "1.00" #property strict // Parâmetros de Entrada input string InpSymbol = "DX.F"; // Nome do Ativo

Desarrollo de Bots de Trading Profesionales para MT4 y MT5 30 - 200 USD Hola, traders e inversores: Desarrollamos soluciones de trading algorítmico para MetaTrader 4 y MetaTrader 5. Creamos bots, indicadores y herramientas a medida que convierten estrategias manuales en sistemas automáticos, configurables y orientados a una gestión de riesgo sólida. Hemos trabajado en automatizaciones que integran entradas y salidas por reglas, cálculo de lotaje, control de drawdown, filtros de horario y

$30 just for the name of a good EA 30+ USD > "I am looking for a reliable and profitable Expert Advisor (EA) or trading robot for MetaTrader. The EA should have a proven track record, good risk management, and stable performance in live market conditions. Please share the name of the EA, a brief explanation of how its strategy works, and any relevant performance statistics or backtest reports to help me evaluate it."

Convert Existing MT4 Indicator to MT5 (No Source Code Available) 30+ USD I have an MT4 custom indicator (.ex4) that I use regularly, and I would like an identical MT5 version. Important: I do not have the source code (.mq4). I only have the compiled MT4 indicator. I am looking for an experienced MQL developer who can recreate the indicator's functionality and appearance for MT5 by analyzing its behavior. The MT5 version should match the MT4 version as closely as possible, including

Custom alert indicator in NinjaTrader 8 (NinjaScript / C#). Please i need this urgently, THanks 30+ USD I have a technical specification ready for a custom alert indicator in NinjaTrader 8 (NinjaScript / C#). Important clarification: it is NOT an automatic trading bot, it is solely a visual indicator (arrows/lines on the chart) and sound alerts (notifications) based on EMA crossovers and range breakouts (ORB 15m) on lower timeframes for futures (MES). I already have the exact rules written out unambiguously

An indicator that will give accurate trend 30+ USD A good trend predicting indicator is the one which can identify the trend change as soon as it happens on the chart. when a new candle is formed it should tell whether its going to go up or down. I have already seen a lot of repainting trend predictors so if your indicator is repainting then please don't bother contacting. I would like to see the demo version and then if satisfied , I would want the source code too

Looking for an Experienced NinjaTrader 8 Strategy Developer 30+ USD I'm looking for an experienced NinjaTrader 8 (C#) developer to build a fully automated futures trading strategy. Please apply only if you have proven experience developing and testing NinjaTrader strategies. Project Overview Develop a fully automated NinjaTrader 8 strategy. Designed for Apex funded and evaluation accounts. Primary instruments: NQ/MNQ Futures (with flexibility to support other futures later). Trading

MT5 EA Refactor: Refine Execution Logic & Expand Exit Engine (Full Spec Provided) 50 - 150 USD Looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to refactor and upgrade an existing Expert Advisor (EA) trading system. Current State: I have the fully working Phase 1 .mq5 source code. However, the execution rules are overly rigid, resulting in missed setups. Scope of Work (Phase 2): Refactor entry logic to support multi-timeframe EMA trend alignment (H4 structural trend + M5/M15 execution EMAs). Upgrade pullback state

Code An MT5 EA with Loss Rate 90-100% 30+ USD Code An Loss Rate 90-100% MT5 EA , that can blow a 100 USD account a day ,with fixed TP of 3000 points and SL of 3000 For better Rate Calculations get an strategy that can lead to so