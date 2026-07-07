MQL5 Indicators
Specification
Develop a custom indicator that uses RSI divergence, that gives a sell signal when a particular level is broken in a "M" in which the last trending candle of both level must not have 5EMA touch at all wether on the wick or body, the second level is formed when there is a bearish signal candle
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Published: 62 codes
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Similar orders
Shooter razor 30+ USDMakes it takes trades by it self buy and sell, it must use the higher signals, also when I press stop it must not pick any trades I want it to take trades automatically when I press start also close by it self
Project information
Budget
50+ USD
Deadline
from 1 to 30 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0