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RSI Divergence custom indicator for Volatility indices on MT5

MQL5 Indicators

Specification

Develop a custom indicator that uses RSI divergence, that gives a sell signal when a particular level is broken in a "M" in which the last trending candle of both level must not have 5EMA touch at all wether on the wick or body, the second level is formed when there is a bearish signal candle

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Project information

Budget
50+ USD
Deadline
from 1 to 30 day(s)

Customer

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