Specification
I want to create a EA based on an existing EA. I want to create a COPY of same EA.
This is a Grid based EA and do averaging when market goes against it.
While doing Averaging it keeps on taking trades and booking profits
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Similar orders
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Mt5 ea 30+ USDI have a fast execution ea that need a little touch, it trade on gold and my problem is about the risk ratio the tp is 3pip and stop loss 20 but i cannot get it right to make the average win larger and average loss lower. I would like to know if i can get help to get it right without touching the tragedy and the trade frequency. Those two pictures I attached is the example of what my bot actually do like i explained
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Project information
Budget
100 - 500 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 15 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0