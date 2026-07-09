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I want to create a EA based on an existing EA.

MQL5 Experts Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging Strategy optimization

Specification

I want to create a EA based on an existing EA. I want to create a COPY of same EA. 

This is a Grid based EA and do averaging when market goes against it.

While doing Averaging it keeps on taking trades and booking profits

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Project information

Budget
100 - 500 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 15 day(s)

Customer

Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0