Specification
I need some modification on exiting EA. its open pending order upside and down side, but when close order any side than other side pending trad not come closer running price.
so it should be delete one pending order from other last side & open one order running price side.
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Published: 1 code
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Published: 1 article
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Published: 62 codes
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Published: 2 codes
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Published: 1 code
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44
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Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
from 1 to 2 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders6
Arbitrage count0