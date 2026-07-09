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REWARD! 35 - 200 USD I will pay you a REWARD, if you find / create an EA that fits ALL the below criteria! Platform : MT4 ONLY! NOT MT5, I repeat: NOT MT5!! Timeframe : doesn’t matter Pair : doesn’t matter Strategy : doesn’t matter Drawdown : no more than 25% Return : minimum 5%, every month Lot sizing : dynamic lots I will backtest the EA with 99.9% tick data accuracy for a period of 20+ years . If the EA can produce minimum 5% returns

NEED A READY MADE GOLD SCALPING EA 30 - 200 USD Hello, I am looking for an existing MT5 EA for XAUUSD (Gold). I do not want a custom EA from scratch. I need a high-frequency breakout scalping EA with: Buy Stop & Sell Stop (OCO) Fixed Stop Loss Automatic Break-even Tick-by-tick Trailing Stop One trade at a time If you already have such an EA, please send live results, demo, pricing, and videos

KOKIE FX 30 - 200 USD PROGRAM: PSMI Market Intelligence Engine v1.0 OBJECTIVE: Analyse the market from higher timeframes to lower timeframes, build a market narrative, and only allow execution when every condition is confirmed. ========================================================= STEP 1 LOAD DATA ========================================================= Read: Monthly (future) Daily H4 H1 M15 M5

EA and Signal Configuration, Monitoring and Reporting Service needed 30 - 200 USD Hello, I am looking for someone to Run and Monitor the EA and Signals in the account. Should be able to monitor daily and fix any issue in the signal Copying and EA running. The Settings and configuration to be checked and updated periodically. Should be available to report and update on daily basis. Tell me the cost and your previous experience for the same. Thanks

Looking for an Experienced MQL4/MQL5 Developer to Build a Professional Scalping Expert Advisor (EA) 100 - 300 USD Looking for an Experienced MQL4/MQL5 Developer to Build a Professional Scalping Expert Advisor (EA) I am looking for an experienced MQL4/MQL5 developer to build a professional Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 from scratch. My goal is to develop a high-quality scalping system with strong risk management and long-term profitability potential. I am not looking for unrealistic promises or "100%

Elite sniper scalper 30+ USD void OnTick() { // Check if we already have an open trade if(OrdersTotal() == 0) { // Get the value of a 14-period Moving Average double ma = iMA(Symbol(), 0, 14, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0); // Basic Condition: If current close price moves above the MA, buy if(Close[0] > ma) { int ticket = OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_BUY, 0.1, Ask, 3, 0, 0, "My First Bot", 0, 0, clrGreen); } } }

Profit Hunter Killer EA 100+ USD i brought an EA called profit hunter killer and the file is not working any more its a scalper type EA can anyone here decomplie the file as i cam not abe to reach the seller i brought it on Shopee malaysian website

Strangest request, EVER! 30 - 250 USD Recently I have backtested more than 100 EAs and I have come to a conclusion that in the long-term all of them produce catastrophic results. I used 99.9% data quality and whenever possible decades of data. In the short-term almost all of them can have nice gains. But there is hardly any EA that could survive even just 3-5 years, let alone decades ! This got me thinking: if almost all EAs are unfit for long-term

NinjaTrader API Integration for Order Fulfillment & License Creation/Revocation 100+ USD I need to connect my online store to the NinjaTrader API for automated order fulfillment and license creation/revocation. If you have experience integrating with the NinjaTrader Ecosystem API or implementing vendor licensing, please contact me with your relevant experience and approach