MQL5 Experts
Specification
Make me an MQL5 EA for MT5
Pair: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M15
Strategy: Buy when EMA 50 crosses above EMA 200 AND RSI 14 is above 50.
Sell when EMA 50 crosses below EMA 200 AND RSI 14 is below 50.
Risk Management: SL = $2, TP = $4.
Auto calculate lot size with 4% risk from $50 account.
Max 1 trade at a time. Trade only on M15.
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Project information
Budget
50 - 200 USD
Deadline
from 2 to 10 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0