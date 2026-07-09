Hi everyone,

I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer who has a proven and well-thought-out recovery strategy for an Expert Advisor.

The goal is not to build a typical martingale or grid EA. I am looking for someone who has a solid recovery concept that can intelligently manage and recover losing trades after a predefined adverse price movement (for example, after X pips).

Project Requirements

Works on both Forex pairs and Gold (XAUUSD) .

Recovery should begin only after the market moves a user-defined number of pips against the original position.

The recovery logic should be practical, robust, and based on sound risk management—not simply increasing lot sizes without control.

All important parameters should be configurable through EA inputs.

The EA should be suitable for live trading and coded professionally.

I am open to different recovery concepts. If you have developed a recovery system that has performed well in your testing or live trading, I would be interested in discussing it.

Please do not send generic grid or martingale strategies. I am specifically looking for a developer who can explain the recovery logic and why it works.

If you have a strong idea and can present a clear implementation plan, I have no problem paying for a quality project. My priority is finding the right strategy and the right developer.

If you're interested, please contact me with:

A brief explanation of your recovery concept.

How the EA manages risk.

Whether you've implemented similar systems before.

Looking forward to working with someone who has a genuinely innovative and reliable recovery solution.