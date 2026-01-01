FreelanceSections

Convert a TradingView Strategy (Pine Script) into a MT5 EA

MQL5 Converting

Specification

This is a fairly simple job for anyone who has done it before. Please convert Pine Script code into an MT5 EA. The code is 8 lines in total and uses no custom indicators. It is not complicated.


A Buy trade should be closed by a Sell signal and vice versa


Also please add controls for lot volume, magic number, stop loss, take profit, trailing start, trailing stop, trailing step. 


The tricky but essential part, is that it should be configured to be able to trade on 10 second, 15 second, 30, second, and 45 second timeframes. This may not be possible by coding directly in the EA, but if you can advise me on how I can trade the EA on a 15 second timeframe, that will suffice as well.

The EA should be able to backtest and live trade properly with no issues.

Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(16)
Projects
19
11%
Arbitration
3
33% / 67%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
2
Developer 2
Rating
(27)
Projects
30
43%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
3
10%
Free
3
Developer 3
Rating
(24)
Projects
30
13%
Arbitration
10
0% / 50%
Overdue
8
27%
Working
4
Developer 4
Rating
(1)
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
5
Developer 5
Rating
(264)
Projects
593
35%
Arbitration
64
20% / 58%
Overdue
147
25%
Free
Published: 1 article, 22 codes
6
Developer 6
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
7
Developer 7
Rating
(304)
Projects
544
35%
Arbitration
78
31% / 41%
Overdue
195
36%
Busy
8
Developer 8
Rating
(13)
Projects
19
32%
Arbitration
6
33% / 50%
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
Please help me convert this indicator 30+ USD
I need to convert this indicator to mql5 I need it the same as on tradingview including parameters…………. Or if you know about this indicator, please give me more comments so that it works better
I need help with translating 2 strategies from ProRealCode (ProRealTime) to MT5, it's very simple strategies. 30+ USD
I need two simple trading strategies translated into MQL5 . Both systems already work in ProRealTime; I only need them rebuilt exactly the same in MT5 . When accepted you will see the exact parameters. Please follow these rules: No discretionary logic No optimization Clean, readable MQL5 code Both strategies must run on Daily timeframe Position sizing should follow the formulas I provide Long-only One position at a

Project information

Budget
30+ USD

Customer

(2)
Placed orders7
Arbitrage count0