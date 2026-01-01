This is a fairly simple job for anyone who has done it before. Please convert Pine Script code into an MT5 EA. The code is 8 lines in total and uses no custom indicators. It is not complicated.





A Buy trade should be closed by a Sell signal and vice versa





Also please add controls for lot volume, magic number, stop loss, take profit, trailing start, trailing stop, trailing step.





The tricky but essential part, is that it should be configured to be able to trade on 10 second, 15 second, 30, second, and 45 second timeframes. This may not be possible by coding directly in the EA, but if you can advise me on how I can trade the EA on a 15 second timeframe, that will suffice as well.

The EA should be able to backtest and live trade properly with no issues.