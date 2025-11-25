Specification
I look for a successful scalping guy to coach/help me to success my 2 challenges of prop funded account
in scalping with respect of rules of prop firm
price is negotiable in accordance or conformity with the results obtained
I am in GMT+8 with flexibles hours
Please note that the capacity to be successful on scalping with :
- no gambling method,
- no high frequency trades,
- no hedge,
- number of lots < 40 lots and ideally < 20
has to be confirmed with a list of trades on at least 1 week [1 month better] produced from MT4 or MT5
[ history, list of trade, export in .pdf file]
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
2
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
3
0% / 33%
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 2 codes
3
Rating
Projects
144
46%
Arbitration
19
42% / 16%
Overdue
32
22%
Free
4
Rating
Projects
543
35%
Arbitration
76
32% / 42%
Overdue
196
36%
Busy
5
Rating
Projects
6
33%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
4
67%
Free
6
Rating
Projects
469
39%
Arbitration
101
41% / 23%
Overdue
77
16%
Loaded
Published: 2 codes
7
Rating
Projects
6
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
8
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
9
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
10
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 30 - 350 USDTitle: Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 | Dynamic Hedge Recovery System Description: Professional automated trading system designed for high-precision execution and advanced risk management. Key Features: Dynamic Hedge Recovery: Automatically manages losing trades by opening calculated hedge positions (2x-3x) to exit in total profit. Basket Profit Management: Closes all open positions once the total dollar profit target is
Tow experts for fixing 30+ USDSubject: Experienced MQL5 Developer | High-Quality Execution & Error Handling "Hello, I am interested in developing your trading system. I specialize in building robust MQL5 Expert Advisors that are not only logically sound but also technically optimized for the MT5 platform. Why work with me? Error-Free Execution: I have deep experience in handling common MT5 execution errors such as Invalid Volume, Not Enough
I need a Developer to develop an EA 100+ USDHi, I have a specific set of rules and a strategy to execute a trade. I'm looking for a developer to assist me in developing an MQL5 EA based on my strategies
Ninjatrader 8 indicator 150+ USDLooking for NinjaTrader 8 Developer I’m looking for an experienced NinjaTrader 8 (C#) developer to build a custom indicator based on the Jackson–Dalton Trading System . Requirements: Jackson zones (Z1 / Z2 / Z3) VWAP with volume-weighted standard deviation Session volume profile (POC, VAH, VAL) Day-type classification Configurable alerts Support for BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT Clean, modular code with full source Optional
Project information
Budget
30 - 100 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 3 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders26
Arbitrage count0