Specification
I need a code for ninjatrader 8 to backtest a quite simple strategy (I think): Go long if price breaks above previous day's high by .25 points, go short if it breaks below previos day's low. I have historical semi-colon CSV minutes data for ES mini from 1997 to today, data has been tested and runs in Ninjatrader chart without problems. Code should be writen in a way so I can change stoploss and take profit levels in the settings (not in the code) myself. Can you do this? if yes kindly bid thanks
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
11
64%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
0
Working
2
Rating
Projects
29
41%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
3
10%
Free
3
Rating
Projects
106
28%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
2
2%
Working
4
Rating
Projects
29
21%
Arbitration
20
10% / 50%
Overdue
8
28%
Working
Similar orders
Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 30 - 350 USDTitle: Ultimate Quantum EA V1.01 | Dynamic Hedge Recovery System Description: Professional automated trading system designed for high-precision execution and advanced risk management. Key Features: Dynamic Hedge Recovery: Automatically manages losing trades by opening calculated hedge positions (2x-3x) to exit in total profit. Basket Profit Management: Closes all open positions once the total dollar profit target is
Tow experts for fixing 30+ USDSubject: Experienced MQL5 Developer | High-Quality Execution & Error Handling "Hello, I am interested in developing your trading system. I specialize in building robust MQL5 Expert Advisors that are not only logically sound but also technically optimized for the MT5 platform. Why work with me? Error-Free Execution: I have deep experience in handling common MT5 execution errors such as Invalid Volume, Not Enough
Ninjatrader 8 indicator 150+ USDLooking for NinjaTrader 8 Developer I’m looking for an experienced NinjaTrader 8 (C#) developer to build a custom indicator based on the Jackson–Dalton Trading System . Requirements: Jackson zones (Z1 / Z2 / Z3) VWAP with volume-weighted standard deviation Session volume profile (POC, VAH, VAL) Day-type classification Configurable alerts Support for BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT Clean, modular code with full source Optional
Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
to 1 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders4
Arbitrage count0