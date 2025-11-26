Hello,

I’m looking for a developer to build a constant hedging EA bot similar to the screenshot I shared.

Here are the exact requirements:

The EA must continuously open Buy and Sell orders on the same symbol (hedging). The EA should open a new Buy and Sell at: Fixed time interval (example: every X seconds/minutes) or

Fixed pip distance (example: every X pips)

— you can choose whichever is more efficient. Each order must have: Custom lot size

Custom TP

Custom SL

Magic Number The EA must never stop opening trades as long as conditions are met. It should automatically manage floating drawdown by widening TP or spacing if needed. Trades must remain hedged so that the EA profits from volatility (big moves). The EA must work on MT5, and code must be clean with comments. I also want: Spread filter

Slippage protection

Auto-restart if MT5 or VPS disconnects The EA should show a simple dashboard on the chart with: Total Buy orders

Total Sell orders

Floating P/L

Today’s profit

This is exactly the type of bot that opens continuous Buy/Sell trades and grows the profit during strong market movement.

If you can develop this, please send:

Price

Timeline

Any examples of similar EAs you have built.

Thank you.