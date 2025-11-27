Request to Develop Custom Crypto Trading EA for MT5 The EA should allow me to schedule buy or sell orders at specific times during the day.
Specification
I hope this message finds you well. I am looking to develop a custom Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) and would like your assistance. Here is a detailed description of what I need:
Trading Instrument:
-
Cryptocurrencies (e.g., BTC/USD, ETH/USD)
Trading Style:
-
Scalping and intraday/day trading
-
Short-term trades based on precise market timing
Key Features Required:
-
Time-Based Entry:
-
The EA should allow me to schedule buy or sell orders at specific times during the day.
-
Ability to set multiple scheduled trades per day.
-
-
Automatic Exit:
-
Trades should automatically close at a predetermined time or when specified profit/loss thresholds are met.
-
Optional: support trailing stop or take-profit per trade.
-
-
Risk Management:
-
Adjustable lot size per trade
-
Stop-loss per trade
-
Optional maximum daily loss or trade limits
-
-
Other Preferences:
-
EA should work reliably on crypto pairs with 24/7 market volatility.
-
Option to enable/disable trades manually when needed.
-
Clear logging of trades executed with timestamps for review.
-