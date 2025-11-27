FreelanceSections

Request to Develop Custom Crypto Trading EA for MT5 The EA should allow me to schedule buy or sell orders at specific times during the day.

Specification

I hope this message finds you well. I am looking to develop a custom Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) and would like your assistance. Here is a detailed description of what I need:

Trading Instrument:

  • Cryptocurrencies (e.g., BTC/USD, ETH/USD)

Trading Style:

  • Scalping and intraday/day trading

  • Short-term trades based on precise market timing

Key Features Required:

  1. Time-Based Entry:

    • The EA should allow me to schedule buy or sell orders at specific times during the day.

    • Ability to set multiple scheduled trades per day.

  2. Automatic Exit:

    • Trades should automatically close at a predetermined time or when specified profit/loss thresholds are met.

    • Optional: support trailing stop or take-profit per trade.

  3. Risk Management:

    • Adjustable lot size per trade

    • Stop-loss per trade

    • Optional maximum daily loss or trade limits

  4. Other Preferences:

    • EA should work reliably on crypto pairs with 24/7 market volatility.

    • Option to enable/disable trades manually when needed.

    • Clear logging of trades executed with timestamps for review.


Project information

Budget
30 - 100 USD
Deadline
from 2 to 5 day(s)

Customer

